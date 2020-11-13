Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

