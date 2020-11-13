Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Hold

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 155.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $119,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

