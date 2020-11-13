Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Sell

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SENS. Craig Hallum raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

