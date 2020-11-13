Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

AUTL opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $484.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

