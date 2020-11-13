Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) to Hold

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE MTA opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.58 million and a PE ratio of -71.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 162.80%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

