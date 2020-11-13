Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Buy

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SLQT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.88. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after buying an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $9,623,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

