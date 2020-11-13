Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.75

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.54. Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $10.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.45.

About Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

