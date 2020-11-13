Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.42.

ZBH opened at $148.43 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 927.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

