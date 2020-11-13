Zogenix’s (ZGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

ZGNX stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zogenix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 129.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 947,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 743,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

