Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $428.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.02. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total value of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,816 shares of company stock worth $111,120,613. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

