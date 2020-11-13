Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Down to $438.00

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $438.00, but opened at $423.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $416.50, with a volume of 10,910 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a PE ratio of 32.66.

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zotefoams plc will post 1811.5661511 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Stirling sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28), for a total value of £222,200 ($290,305.72).

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

