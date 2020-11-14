-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savara has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

