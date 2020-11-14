$0.39 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,015 shares of company stock worth $214,206. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,059,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

