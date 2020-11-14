$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.