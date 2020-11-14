$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

