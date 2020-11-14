$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. CSG Systems International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 142,992 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGS stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

