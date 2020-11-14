$1.23 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.07. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on C. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

