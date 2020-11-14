1,000 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE:WSM opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

