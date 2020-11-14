10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Critical Review

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get (BIO.B) alerts:

0.1% of (BIO.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of (BIO.B) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares (BIO.B) and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BIO.B) 147.91% 3.77% 2.74% 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for (BIO.B) and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BIO.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A 10x Genomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than (BIO.B).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (BIO.B) and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BIO.B) $2.31 billion 7.69 $1.76 billion N/A N/A 10x Genomics $245.89 million 56.55 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -173.19

(BIO.B) has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics.

Summary

(BIO.B) beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for (BIO.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BIO.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.