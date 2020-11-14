115 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,320. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,035.41 and a 200-day moving average of $898.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

