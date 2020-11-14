1,280 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $63,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

