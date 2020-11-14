13,462 Shares in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in National General in the third quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in National General in the third quarter worth approximately $10,506,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in National General in the third quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National General by 254.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National General in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of National General stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. National General Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

