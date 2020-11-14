156,670 Shares in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of GW Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GWPH opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.