1,675 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKW. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,260.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

PKW stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $70.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

