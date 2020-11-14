1,948 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.