2,395 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.