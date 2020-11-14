248,920 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 248,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,694,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,286.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,834,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,863,704. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

