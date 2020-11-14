2,540 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

