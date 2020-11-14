30,719 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

