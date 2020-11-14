31,988 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.07% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XERS. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

XERS stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

