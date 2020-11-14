3,680 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.53 and a beta of -0.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $974,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,842 shares of company stock worth $15,818,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

