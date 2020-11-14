3,685 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

