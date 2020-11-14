386 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $566.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.