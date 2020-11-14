3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the 3D printing company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $7.20 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $893.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

