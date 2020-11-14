4,985 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.04.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

