656 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,750.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $202.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

