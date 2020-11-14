672 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,574,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

