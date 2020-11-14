7,042 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 45.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 325,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

