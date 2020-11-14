784 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $120.65 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02.

