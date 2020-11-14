A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRK. ValuEngine cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $286,321.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,321.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,873 shares of company stock worth $620,867. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.