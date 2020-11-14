Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 666.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

ABMD stock opened at $272.10 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

