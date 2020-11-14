ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BTIG Research

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $19,034,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after buying an additional 349,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 251,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

