ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACIW. Compass Point began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

