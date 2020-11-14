Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,030,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of AFIB opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

