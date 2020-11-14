adidas’ (ADDYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADDYY. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $181.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in adidas in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.