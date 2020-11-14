adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $181.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in adidas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in adidas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

