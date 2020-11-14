Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Adient in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

ADNT opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Adient by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Adient by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

