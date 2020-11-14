ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.02. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 82.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.