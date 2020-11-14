ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

