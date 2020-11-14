Advance NanoTek Limited (ANO.AX) (ASX:ANO) Insider Purchases A$352,800.00 in Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ANO.AX) (ASX:ANO) insider Geoff Acton bought 392,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$352,800.00 ($252,000.00).

Geoff Acton also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Advance NanoTek Limited (ANO.AX) Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

